The Take: Is Germany’s far right about to go mainstream?
Polling at 21% before Sunday’s election, AfD remains a pariah among major parties in Germany.
For the first time since the Nazis, Germany’s far right nears power. With the AfD in second place ahead of a crucial election, the once-fringe party is now centre stage. How did they rise, and what impact will their growing influence have on Germany?
In this episode:
- Ozan Demircan (@ozmuhabir), reporter at The Pioneer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Melanie Marich, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Amy Walters, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
