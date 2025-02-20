Podcast, The Take
News|Drugs

The Take: Where will Captagon users get the drug after Assad’s fall?

The drug, often smuggled to the Gulf, once provided key revenue and diplomatic leverage to al-Assad’s former regime.

According to fighters loyal to Syria's new ruling government, pills believed to be Captagon are found inside an apple-shaped container, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on December 12, 2024 [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Published On 20 Feb 2025

With Syria’s new government cracking down on Captagon, where will production shift in the drug trade’s supply chain? Under Bashar al-Assad’s rule, Syria became a hub of Captagon production. With demand continuing, where will the drug market turn to next?

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, with Amy Walters, Sarí el-Khalili, Melanie Marich, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement