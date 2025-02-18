The Take: Why are police targeting gay men in Madrid?

Gay men in Madrid say the police are targeting them in the crackdown on drug use.

In Madrid, gay men say targeted police raids and humiliating strip searches are on the rise, defying Spain’s image as a leader in LGBTQ rights. Authorities claim it is part of a drug crackdown, but activists insist that deep-rooted homophobia is driving the arrests. What’s behind these allegations?

