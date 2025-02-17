The Take: 500 days on, how Hamas survived Israel’s war on Gaza

What is Hamas’s strategy at this stage of Israel’s war on Gaza?

Hamas has survived 500 days of relentless bombardment, defying Israel’s repeated pledges to destroy it. Despite its losses, including assassinations of prominent leaders, Hamas is intact, manning checkpoints, coordinating aid and releasing Israeli captives. How does Hamas continue to endure?

Khaled al-Hroub, professor at Northwestern University in Qatar and author of Hamas: A Beginner’s Guide, and Hamas: Political Thought and Practice

