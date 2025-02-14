The Take: Mohammed el-Kurd: beyond Palestinian ‘perfect victims’

Mohammed el-Kurd was first known for defending his home against Israeli settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem. Now, he’s known globally for writing about how the rest of the world perceives Palestinians. In his new book, he breaks down the “perfect victim” myth and how it seeks to control the Palestinian narrative.

Mohammed el-Kurd (@m7mdkurd), author of Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. We’ll be back.

