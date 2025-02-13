The Take: What’s behind Trump and Musk’s fearmongering about South Africa?

A new land reform law is at the centre of Donald Trump’s aid freeze on South Africa. What does it actually do?

Seizing the land of its white citizens without compensation. That’s the claim United States President Donald Trump has used to justify cutting off aid to South Africa, pointing to the recently passed Expropriation Act. His South African-born adviser, Elon Musk, has added fuel to the fire, accusing the country of having openly racist laws. But what’s really behind South African land reform?

In this episode:

Lebohang Pheko (@Liepollo9) – Political economist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat and Ashish Malhotra, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, Khaled Soltan and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube