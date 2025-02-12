The Take: What fallout does Jordan face from Trump’s Gaza plan?

Can the king of Jordan stand up to the US and stand for millions of Palestinians in Gaza?

King Abdullah II of Jordan met United States President Donald Trump at a critical moment. With Jordan hosting more than 2 million Palestinian refugees, Trump’s plan to “own” Gaza and relocate its population puts the kingdom in a tough spot. Abdullah calls displacement a red line – but how much can he push back?

Nour Odeh (@nour_odeh), Palestinian political analyst, correspondent

