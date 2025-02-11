Podcast, The Take
With ‘maximum pressure’ back on the table, what will Iran do next?

Faced with a dwindling economy and depleted list of allies, how will Iran’s leadership address its current challenges?

People wave flags next to an Iranian missile on display during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2025 [Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS]
Published On 11 Feb 2025

Iran is facing a changed Middle East as it marks the anniversary of the Islamic revolution. With weakened allies and growing tensions with Israel and the United States, how will Iran’s leadership approach the year ahead?

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Amy Walters, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

