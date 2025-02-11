With ‘maximum pressure’ back on the table, what will Iran do next?

Faced with a dwindling economy and depleted list of allies, how will Iran’s leadership address its current challenges?

Iran is facing a changed Middle East as it marks the anniversary of the Islamic revolution. With weakened allies and growing tensions with Israel and the United States, how will Iran’s leadership approach the year ahead?

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera correspondent

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Amy Walters, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

