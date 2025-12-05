The Take: Did Zuma’s daughter trick men into fighting for Russia?

South African authorities are investigating how at least 17 men ended up on Russia’s front lines in Ukraine. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of ex-president Jacob Zuma, is accused of luring the men with promises of job training. She denies it and says she was also duped. What’s next for the Zuma family and for the men still trapped in Ukraine?

In this episode:

Rachel Savage (@rachelmsavage), Southern Africa correspondent, The Guardian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Haleema Shah, Noor Wazwaz, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Diana Ferrero, Farhan Rafid and Fatima Shafiq, Tamara Khandaker, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube