The Take: How close is the US to war with Venezuela?

Is Trump focused on drug trafficking and cartels, or oil and regime change?

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag during a ceremony to swear in new community-based organisations, as the US administration under President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on his government, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 1, 2025 [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
Published On 4 Dec 2025

The United States is ramping up military threats and rhetoric against Venezuela. With 15,000 US troops deployed in the Caribbean Sea, strikes on alleged drug boats, and more than 80 alleged traffickers killed, the escalating military presence in the region has Venezuelans on edge. What’s really driving these two countries closer to war?

In this episode:

  • Alejandro Velasco (@AleVelascoNYU), Associate Professor of Latin Studies, New York University

