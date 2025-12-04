The Take: How close is the US to war with Venezuela?

Is Trump focused on drug trafficking and cartels, or oil and regime change?

The United States is ramping up military threats and rhetoric against Venezuela. With 15,000 US troops deployed in the Caribbean Sea, strikes on alleged drug boats, and more than 80 alleged traffickers killed, the escalating military presence in the region has Venezuelans on edge. What’s really driving these two countries closer to war?

Alejandro Velasco (@AleVelascoNYU), Associate Professor of Latin Studies, New York University

