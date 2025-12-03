The Take: Why did it take months to free a US teen from Israeli prison?

What it took to release a Palestinian-American teen from an Israeli prison.

Palestinian American Mohammed Ibrahim was just 15 years old when he was arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank for allegedly throwing rocks. He was freed after more than nine months. But his story is not unique. Each year, Israel systematically detains hundreds of Palestinian children and prosecutes them in military courts. So, what did it take to free Mohammed?

In this episode:

Zeyad Kadur, uncle of Mohammed Ibrahim

