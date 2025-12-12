The Take: Who will win the Warner Bros battle – Netflix or Paramount?

How the acquisition of the legendary Hollywood studio Warner Bros could reshape the media landscape.

Warner Bros Discovery, the Hollywood studio and media company, is up for grabs, and Netflix and Paramount are battling to own it. Both Netflix and Paramount are media giants with competing views of the future of the industry. So how could a media merger involving one of the most iconic Hollywood studios change entertainment as we know it?

In this episode:

Rani Molla (@ranimolla), Senior Tech Correspondent, Sherwood News

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Noor Wazwaz, and Tracie Hunte, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Diana Ferrero, Melanie Marich, Fatima Shafiq, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube