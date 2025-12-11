The Take: Who was Israel-backed Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab?
Palestinians in Gaza celebrated after Israeli-backed militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab was killed.
When Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab was killed last week, few Palestinians mourned his death. After Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza began in 2023, Abu Shabab and his Israel-backed Popular Forces group attempted to present themselves as an alternative to Hamas, but Palestinians instead viewed him as a traitor. What did his rise reveal about Israel’s strategy for Gaza?
In this episode:
- Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2), Fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Middle East and North Africa programme
