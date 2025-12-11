Podcast, The Take
The Take: Who was Israel-backed Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab?

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated after Israeli-backed militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab was killed.

The head of an anti-Hamas faction, Hussam Alastal, fires a weapon in the air as he is surrounded by masked gunmen, in an Israeli-held area in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip
The head of an anti-Hamas faction, Hussam al-Astal, fires a weapon in the air as he is surrounded by masked gunmen, in an Israeli-held area in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in this screenshot taken from a video released November 21, 2025 [Reuters]
When Gaza militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab was killed last week, few Palestinians mourned his death. After Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza began in 2023, Abu Shabab and his Israel-backed Popular Forces group attempted to present themselves as an alternative to Hamas, but Palestinians instead viewed him as a traitor. What did his rise reveal about Israel’s strategy for Gaza?

  • Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2), Fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Middle East and North Africa programme

