The Take: US-Venezuela military buildup tests Puerto Rico’s painful past

As US military presence grows once again in Puerto Rico, old wounds resurface.

A US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey taxis before takeoff at Mercedita international airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, December 6, 2025 [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
Published On 10 Dec 2025

The United States military is increasing its presence in Puerto Rico as the administration of US President Donald Trump prepares for a possible clash with Venezuela over alleged drug trafficking. Ten thousand troops, advanced jets, drones, and the USS Iwo Jima now sit on an island still scarred by decades of military pollution. What does this new buildup mean for Puerto Rico’s future?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili, with Diana Ferrero, Haleema Shah, Fatima Shafiq, Farhan Rafid, Tamara Khandaker, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

