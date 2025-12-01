The Take: How Ukraine turned into the world’s drone testing lab

The use of drones in the Russia-Ukraine war has revolutionised an industry of death and destruction.

The rapid development of drone technology has changed how wars are fought. Ukraine’s growing arsenal of drones has strengthened its chances against an overpowering Russian military force. As tech companies are investing in this new technology of death and destruction, what will the Ukraine war’s legacy of drone warfare look like, even after a peace deal?

