PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: Why Mo Amer jokes to survive
Published On 7 Nov 2025
Palestinian American comedian Mo Amer has spent years using humour to face pain, break the silence and speak for a people under fire. In a moment of deep loss, he turns to the stage again. What can comedy still cut through?
In this episode:
- Mo Amer (@realmoamer), Comedian, Actor and Writer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Melanie Marich, Sonia Bhagat, Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Haleema Shah, Sarí el-Khalili, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
