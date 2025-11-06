Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Is Zohran Mamdani ready to stand up to Donald Trump?

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani holds a news conference at the Unisphere in the Queens borough of New York City on November 5, 2025 [Kylie Cooper/Reuters]
Published On 6 Nov 2025

Save

New York’s new Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won amid Islamophobic attacks, and is set to become the city’s first Muslim mayor. He pledged to serve all communities and to challenge United States President Trump’s policies. His win is being compared to that of London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan, a counterweight to then-United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Are city mayors the new resistance to right-wing governments?

In this episode:

Recommended Stories

list of 2 itemsend of list

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Haleema Shah, Sarí el-Khalili, Diana Ferrero and Tracie Hunte, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Farhan Rafif, Fatima Shafiq, Tamara Khandaker, and guest host, Manny Rapalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on XInstagramFacebook, and YouTube

Advertisement