The Take: The hidden cost of Trump’s tariffs

Tariffs head to US Supreme Court, while US–India trade talks advance, and Indian factory workers pay the price.

United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs are headed to the Supreme Court, as Washington and New Delhi pursue a trade deal. On the ground in India, export hubs are seeing cancelled orders, layoffs, and falling pay rates. As uncertainty deepens, what does this mean for factory workers?

In this episode:

Jayati Ghosh (@Jayati1609), professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Melanie Marich, Diana Ferrero, and Sarí el-Khalili, with Amy Walters, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube