The Take: What was behind Brazil’s deadliest police raid?

As Brazil deals with the deadliest police raid in its history, is the war on drugs fuelling more violence than security?

Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid in years left bodies in the streets and a city reeling. Officials called it a success, while residents called it a massacre. What really happened in the favela, who was targeted, and does this mark a turning point for state violence in Brazil?

