The Take: Are ‘buy now, pay later’ services trapping people in debt?
‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ schemes are booming. But with more users turning to them for essentials, are they as risk-free as they seem?
“Buy now, pay later” has become a retail fixture seemingly overnight, and Cyber Monday is set to be the services’ biggest sales day yet. But as these payment options offer customers freedom and flexibility, are they also opening the door to a wave of unregulated debt?
In this episode:
- Emily Stewart, senior correspondent, Business Insider
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
