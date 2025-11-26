Podcast, The Take
News|Indigenous Rights

The Take: Tribal nations are getting their land back. Now what?

What does getting land back mean for a tribe? The reality is far more complex than headlines suggest.

People protest in support of Native American tribes in front of the United States Capitol, in Washington, DC, October 15, 2024 [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]
Published On 26 Nov 2025

Save

From Wisconsin to California, Indigenous nations are reacquiring land. It’s part of a global “landback” movement to return stolen Native lands to tribal control. Is the restoration of land just symbolic, or does it represent a real step forward on the path to restoring Native culture and tribal sovereignty?

In this episode:

Recommended Stories

list of 2 itemsend of list

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Melanie Marich, Haleema Shah, and Diana Ferrero with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Fatima Shafiq, Farhan Rafid, Tamara Khandaker, and me, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.  Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on XInstagramFacebook, and YouTube

Advertisement