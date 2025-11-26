The Take: Tribal nations are getting their land back. Now what?

What does getting land back mean for a tribe? The reality is far more complex than headlines suggest.

From Wisconsin to California, Indigenous nations are reacquiring land. It’s part of a global “landback” movement to return stolen Native lands to tribal control. Is the restoration of land just symbolic, or does it represent a real step forward on the path to restoring Native culture and tribal sovereignty?

Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle), Cherokee writer and journalist, author of By The Fire We Carry

