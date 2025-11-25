Podcast, The Take
News|United Nations

The Take: Did the UN just outsource Israel’s occupation?

Trump’s Gaza plan just won UN backing. What Resolution 2803 means for Gaza, Palestinians and international law.

US ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on a US proposal for a mandate to create an international stabilisation force in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City, on November 17, 2025 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Published On 25 Nov 2025

Save

A United Nations resolution built on Donald Trump’s Gaza plan promises a ceasefire, foreign peacekeepers and a new “board of peace” to govern the Gaza Strip. But with no real accountability for Israel and Palestinians sidelined, is this an end to the war – or a blueprint for a new kind of occupation?

In this episode:  

Recommended Stories

list of 2 itemsend of list
  • Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera Senior Producer

Episode credits: 

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Tracie Hunte, with Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li and our host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on XInstagramFacebook, and YouTube

Advertisement