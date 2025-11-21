The Take: How are Palestinians from Gaza ending up in South Africa?

A charter flight of Palestinians landed in South Africa, but how ‘voluntary’ was their escape from Gaza?

More than 150 Palestinians from Gaza landed in Johannesburg on a mysterious charter flight run by a little-known group called Al-Majd Europe. South Africa says it was blindsided, but Israel calls the move “voluntary emigration”. The journey is raising fears that these flights are becoming a new way to push Palestinians off their land.

