The Take: Will millions of Americans lose their health insurance?

The United States healthcare system is in crisis. With federal funding cuts and costs set to rise if government subsidies are allowed to expire, millions might not be able to afford health insurance next year. How did healthcare get to be so expensive and complicated in the world’s richest country?

Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), Senior Correspondent, Vox

