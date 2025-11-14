Podcast, The Take
The Take: Is the AI bubble about to pop?

After years of hype and sky-high bets, artificial intelligence (AI) may be heading for a crash. Jobs, investments, and faith in the technology could all suffer. But could a burst bubble be good for the field’s long-term outlook? We speak to an AI industry insider.

  • Paul Ford (@ftrain), President and Co-founder, Aboard

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Marcos Bartolomé, with Phillip Lanos, Tamara Khandaker, Diana Ferrero, Farhan Rafid and Fatima Shafiq, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

