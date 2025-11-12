The Take: Why France is ready to pull the plug on Shein

Paris’s antipathy for fast-fashion brand Shein hit new highs after illicit products were found on its marketplace.

Days after Shein opened its first location in Paris, France, is threatening to ban the Chinese fast-fashion giant. The threat follows months of hand-wringing over Shein’s growing footprint in France, topped off by the discovery of child-like sex dolls and weapons from third-party sellers on its website and on its third-party online marketplace. With the growing backlash, will the controversial company survive in Europe’s fashion capital?

