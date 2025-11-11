The Take: Why al-Qaeda’s Sahel branch is blocking fuel to Mali

Bamako is running out of fuel and patience as al-Qaeda-linked fighters tighten their siege. Can Mali contain the crisis?

A long siege by al-Qaeda-linked fighters has left Bamako low on fuel, food and power. Life has stalled, and fear is growing across Mali. The crisis now tests a military government that has promised safety yet cannot break the blockade. What does this mean for Mali and the wider region?

