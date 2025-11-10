The Take: Inside the attempted cover-up of Israel’s Sde Teiman scandal

As leaked footage of rape at Sde Teiman detention camp prompts investigation of the leak, is the victim being forgotten?

A video showing Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian prisoner has shaken Israel’s military and judiciary, leading to the arrest of the prosecutor who leaked it. But as the fallout centres on the leak, and not the events in the video, what does it mean for the victim of the so-called Sde Teiman affair?

In this episode:

Nida Ibrahim, Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Sarí el-Khalili and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Diana Ferrero, Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker, Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Farhan Rafid and Fatima Shafiq. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube