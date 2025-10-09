The Take: What does life look like for Gaza two years into a genocide?

Gaza has faced relentless bombs and hunger for two years. Families struggle to live, children grow up in fear, and hope feels distant. We speak to Al Jazeera correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum to hear what life is really like in Gaza. How do people keep going when the world watches but does little to change the situation on the ground?

In this episode:

Tareq Abu Azzoum – (@abuoazzum) Al Jazeera Correspondent in Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Melanie Marich, Noor Wazwaz, Tamara Khandaker, Marcos Bartolomé, and Tracie Hunte, with Phillip Lanos, Manny Panaretos, Amy Walters, Duha Mosaad, Farhan Rafid, and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube