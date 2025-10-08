The Take: The objects Gaza’s women refused to leave behind

The smallest belongings can become the most powerful relics. As Palestinians are forced to flee again and again within the Gaza Strip and beyond, people carry personal items that hold deep meaning. In this episode, we explore the stories behind those objects in the midst of a war many are calling genocide.

In this episode:

Danya Issawi, fashion news writer, The Cut

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Duha Mosaad, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Joe Plourde. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

