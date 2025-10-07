The Take: Two years after October 7 – Israel’s reckoning

Two years after October 7, talks in Egypt could bring an end to the war in Gaza. Inside Israel, divisions are widening, isolation is deepening, and the cost of war is harder to ignore. What does this moment reveal about the country’s shifting sense of itself?

Mairav Zonszein (@mairavz), Senior Israel Analyst, International Crisis Group

