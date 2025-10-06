The Take: With Gaza in ruins, will US media name the crime?

With at least 66,000 Palestinians dead and mounting genocide declarations, will Western media hold Israel accountable?

Despite a United Nations inquiry and multiple human rights organisations finding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Western news outlets are still reluctant to use the term. After nearly two years of bombardment and at least 66,000 Palestinians dead, will they change their tune on Israel?

In this episode:

Assal Rad – Fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Haleema Shah, Sarí el-Khalili, and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Kisaa Zehra, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker, Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, Haleema Shah, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Farhan Rafid and Kisaa Zehra. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube