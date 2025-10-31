The Take: What does the fall of el-Fasher mean for Sudan?

The war in Sudan took an alarming turn when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized the city of el-Fasher in Darfur this week. Mass killings and torture followed. It’s an emergency many experts have been warning about. Will the international community step in and stop the violence?

In this episode:

Dallia Abdelmoniem (@dalliasd) – Sudanese Political Analyst and Commentator

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Haleema Shah, Sarí el-Khalili, and Tracie Hunte with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, and Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube