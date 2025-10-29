The Take: What’s behind AIPAC’s partnership with Black US politicians?

How has the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC built a partnership with many Black politicians in the US?

Black lawmakers remain a pillar of support for Israel in the United States, accepting millions of dollars from the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, despite growing public outrage over Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Why is the Congressional Black Caucus, founded as “the conscience of Congress”, so vocal in support of Israel?

