The Take: What the ceasefire feels like for Palestinians inside Israel
Palestinian citizens of Israel are navigating relief, fear and distrust as a fragile ceasefire is tested by continued violence. In this episode, we speak with Haifa-based Palestinian human rights lawyer Sawsan Zaher about the impact of the ceasefire deal in Israel and whether accountability for genocide can ever come from within Israel itself.
In this episode:
- Sawsan Zaher (@SawsanZaher) – Human Rights Lawyer
