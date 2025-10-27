The Take: What the ceasefire feels like for Palestinians inside Israel

Palestinian citizens of Israel are navigating relief, fear and distrust as a fragile ceasefire is tested by continued violence. In this episode, we speak with Haifa-based Palestinian human rights lawyer Sawsan Zaher about the impact of the ceasefire deal in Israel and whether accountability for genocide can ever come from within Israel itself.

Sawsan Zaher – Human Rights Lawyer

