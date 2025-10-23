The Take: Pakistan and the Taliban’s uneasy peace

Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan have agreed to a ceasefire after some of the worst cross-border violence in years. Relations have soured over Islamabad’s accusation that Kabul is aiding the Pakistan Taliban in attacks against the Pakistani military – a claim Kabul denies. With deep mistrust and armed groups still active, can the fragile peace between the two countries really hold?

In this episode:

Ali Latifi (@alibomaye) – Asia Editor, The New Humanitarian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Noor Wazwaz, and Marcos Bartolomé, with Amy Walters, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, Tamara Khandaker, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

