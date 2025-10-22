The Take: Why is Trump targeting antifa under terrorism laws?

For the first time, the US is bringing terrorism charges against protesters who allegedly provided material support to antifa.

The US is charging two men allegedly associated with antifa with “terrorism”. The case follows President Donald Trump’s executive order to designate antifa a “domestic terrorist organization”, despite most experts agreeing that antifa is an ideology rather than an organised group. What does the latest move from the Trump administration mean for dissent and free speech in the US?

Jason Blazakis, professor and director of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies

