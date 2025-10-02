The Take: The US military’s MAGA makeover

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News anchor-turned-secretary of defence, summoned United States military leaders from around the world to present a new, “anti-woke” vision for the military – one without transgender troops, “fat” generals or beards. Then, he closed with a prayer. It’s all part of a long-running mission to end diversity measures and push forward a Christian nationalist agenda in the US armed forces.

