Why NYC’s Zohran Mamdani doesn’t fit racial boxes – and that’s the point

The New York City mayoral candidate is in the spotlight for his Ugandan heritage. What does it reveal about race in the US?

Zohran Mamdani speaks during a watch party for his primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, in New York City, US [David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters]
Published On 1 Oct 2025

Zohran Mamdani, born in Uganda and raised in New York, is in the lead to become the city’s next mayor. His complex identity has sparked debate in the United States. From questions about race to immigrant experiences, his story is challenging the way Americans think about identity, politics, and who gets power.

