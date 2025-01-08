Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why is the Palestinian Authority targeting Palestinians?

Is the Palestinian Authority abusing their authority and what does that mean for Palestinians?

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 6, 2025. [Rami Amichay/Reuters]
Published On 8 Jan 2025

The Palestinian Authority is intensifying operations in the occupied West Bank, with violent crackdowns in Jenin and efforts to silence dissent, including shutting down Al Jazeera’s bureau. What’s driving this escalation?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Baghat, Ashish Malhotra and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Melanie Marich and our host, Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

