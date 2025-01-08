The Take: Why is the Palestinian Authority targeting Palestinians?

Is the Palestinian Authority abusing their authority and what does that mean for Palestinians?

The Palestinian Authority is intensifying operations in the occupied West Bank, with violent crackdowns in Jenin and efforts to silence dissent, including shutting down Al Jazeera’s bureau. What’s driving this escalation?

Dalia Hatuqa (@DaliaHatuqa), journalist

