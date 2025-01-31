The Take: How did China’s DeepSeek outsmart ChatGPT?

Chipmaker Nvidia lost nearly $600bn in market value as China’s AI model DeepSeek shook confidence in US tech dominance.

A new AI rival from China is shaking up Silicon Valley. DeepSeek matches ChatGPT’s power but was built faster and for a fraction of the cost. How did they do it, and what comes next?

In this episode:

Caiwei Chen (@CaiweiC), reporter, MIT Technology Review

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Hagir Saleh, Hanah Shokeir and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube