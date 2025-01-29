 Can the Colombian leader stand up to the US and make peace at home?

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro is facing a critical moment. Violence near the Venezuelan border, a state of emergency and United States deportation flights have tested his leadership. Can Petro hold onto power and regain the trust of a divided nation?

