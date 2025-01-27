As Trump exits the Paris Accords, what’s at stake for the climate?

Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the Paris Accords. What does that mean for the fight against climate change?

“Drill, baby, drill” is the new refrain of President Donald Trump’s second term. As Trump pulls out of the Paris Accords – again – The Take speaks with activist Tori Tsui on getting back into the fight and managing climate anxiety.

In this episode:

Tori Tsui (@toritsui), Climate activist

Correction Jan. 27, 2025: A statement indicated that the Israeli military emitted more carbon through bombing Gaza in the first two months of 2023 than 33 countries combined. That figure is incorrect. Emissions exceeded those of more than 20 countries.

