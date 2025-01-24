Why is Israel cracking down on the West Bank after Gaza ceasefire?

Now, with a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has turned its firepower on the occupied West Bank.

There is no ceasefire in the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of a “large-scale military operation” in Jenin targeting a hospital and refugee camp. Meanwhile, a new United States administration has endorsed Israel’s “biblical dominion” and lifted sanctions on settlers. What does this new escalation mean for Palestinians, and what might come next?

In this episode:

Zena Tahhan (@zenatahhan), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Marcos Bartolome, Melanie Marich, Hagir Saleh, Hanah Shokeir, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube