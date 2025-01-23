Podcast, The Take
The Take: How is Mexico planning for the border crisis?

As the Trump administration unleashes its migration agenda, how is Mexico preparing to receive deportees from the US?

Cuban migrant Marielis Arosh and her family walk near the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico, after their CBP One asylum appointment was cancelled on President Donald Trump's inauguration day, January 20, 2025 [Victor Medina/Reuters]
Published On 23 Jan 2025

Mass deportations, trade threats and revived border policies. Trump’s return puts Mexico on edge. How are these plans being felt on the ground, and what’s being done to prepare?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

