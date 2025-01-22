The Take: Why is land in the West Bank being sold off to US citizens?
How do US real estate fairs fuel Israel’s occupation in the West Bank?
Expansions of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank are proceeding at a record pace, and in the US town of Teaneck, New Jersey, some residents are organising to fight real estate sales to American Jews. It’s set off accusations of anti-Semitism and ratcheted up tension in the small community. What’s next for Teaneck?
In this episode:
- Rich Siegel, Teaneck resident
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Duha Mossad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Sari El-Khalili.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
