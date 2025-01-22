Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why is land in the West Bank being sold off to US citizens?

How do US real estate fairs fuel Israel’s occupation in the West Bank?

A view shows the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 25, 2020. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 22 Jan 2025

Expansions of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank are proceeding at a record pace, and in the US town of Teaneck, New Jersey, some residents are organising to fight real estate sales to American Jews. It’s set off accusations of anti-Semitism and ratcheted up tension in the small community. What’s next for Teaneck?

In this episode: 

  • Rich Siegel, Teaneck resident

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Duha Mossad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Sari El-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

