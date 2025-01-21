Podcast, The Take
News|Donald Trump

The Take: US presidential inauguration 2025 – The Trump world order

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. What should we expect from his second term?

Donald Trump, right, and JD Vance, left, on stage during the invocation before taking their oaths of office during the inauguration ceremonies in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 20, 2025 [Morry Gash/Reuters]
Published On 21 Jan 2025

From declaring an emergency on the United States-Mexico border to announcing that the US will retake the Panama Canal, Donald Trump introduced several bold proposals in his inaugural address. Now, as he enters his second term, what might the Trump world order look like?

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

In this episode:

  • Trita Parsi (@tparsi), executive vice president, The Quincy Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters, Chloe K Li and Khaled Soltan, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement