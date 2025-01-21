The Take: US presidential inauguration 2025 – The Trump world order

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. What should we expect from his second term?

From declaring an emergency on the United States-Mexico border to announcing that the US will retake the Panama Canal, Donald Trump introduced several bold proposals in his inaugural address. Now, as he enters his second term, what might the Trump world order look like?

Trita Parsi (@tparsi), executive vice president, The Quincy Institute

