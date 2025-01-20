What does the second Trump inauguration mean for mass deportations?

As Donald Trump awaits his second inauguration, millions steel themselves for the mass deportations he’s promised.

Just hours before President-elect Trump’s second term begins, many immigrants face uncertainty. Trump has pledged to use law enforcement, the military and federal agencies for mass deportations, along with ending birthright citizenship, and reversing outgoing President Joe Biden’s border policies. What does this mean for immigrants who’ve built a life in the US?

Maribel Hernandez Rivera, Director of policy and government affairs for Border and Immigration, at the American Civil Liberties Union

