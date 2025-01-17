Gabor Mate: Gaza, Zionism and the ‘exploitation’ of Jewish trauma

Author and doctor Gabor Mate on Jewish trauma and how Israel has exploited it since October 7.

From embracing Zionism as a Holocaust survivor to becoming a vocal critic of Israeli policies, renowned doctor and author Gabor Mate reflects on the evolution in his thinking, on trauma as a driving force behind Zionism and Israel, and on how collective Jewish trauma has been exploited by Israel to justify its war in Gaza.

