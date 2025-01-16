The Take: What does the Gaza ceasefire mean?

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire set to start on Sunday. The deal includes humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel’s gradual withdrawal, the release of Israeli captives, and a Palestinian prisoner release. As Palestinians in Gaza hope to leave 15 months of devastation behind, can this agreement hold or is it another fragile promise?

In this episode:

Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) – Human rights lawyer and analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li, Sarí el-Khalili, and Khaled Soltan with Philip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube